Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 13:46 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
28°C
ALi posts another quarter of losses
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

IC design house ALi, which specializes in set-top box (STB) chipset solutions, has reported a seventh consecutive quarterly loss in the third quarter of 2017 in which net losses came to NT$105 million (US$3.5 million) or NT$0.36 per share.

ALi has been expanding its business in the emerging pay-TV markets, and the efforts have started to bear fruit. Sales generated from the pay-TV operator segment grew to 45-50% as a proportion of company revenues in the third quarter of 2017.

ALi will remain focused on emerging markets, according to company CEO Daniel Huang.

ALi generated revenues of NT$857 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 8% on year but down 5% sequentially. The company credited the on-year growth to rising sales of orders from pay-TV operators in emerging countries. Gross margin went up 2pp on quarter to 30%.

However, ALi stayed in the red in the third quarter of 2017. Net losses for the first three quarters of the year reached NT$318 million with EPS staying negative at NT$1.09.

ALi reported revenues of NT$2.76 billion for the first 10 months of 2017, down 1.9% from a year earlier.

ALi's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) closed at NT$19.20 on November 15, down NT$1.05 or 5.2%.

Realtime news

  • WiseChip developes in-cell PMOLED touch panels

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 21:23

  • HTC VRVCA raises nearly US$18 billion

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 20:32

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 20:07

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link