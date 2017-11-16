ALi posts another quarter of losses

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

IC design house ALi, which specializes in set-top box (STB) chipset solutions, has reported a seventh consecutive quarterly loss in the third quarter of 2017 in which net losses came to NT$105 million (US$3.5 million) or NT$0.36 per share.

ALi has been expanding its business in the emerging pay-TV markets, and the efforts have started to bear fruit. Sales generated from the pay-TV operator segment grew to 45-50% as a proportion of company revenues in the third quarter of 2017.

ALi will remain focused on emerging markets, according to company CEO Daniel Huang.

ALi generated revenues of NT$857 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 8% on year but down 5% sequentially. The company credited the on-year growth to rising sales of orders from pay-TV operators in emerging countries. Gross margin went up 2pp on quarter to 30%.

However, ALi stayed in the red in the third quarter of 2017. Net losses for the first three quarters of the year reached NT$318 million with EPS staying negative at NT$1.09.

ALi reported revenues of NT$2.76 billion for the first 10 months of 2017, down 1.9% from a year earlier.

ALi's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) closed at NT$19.20 on November 15, down NT$1.05 or 5.2%.