ALi completes share repurchase
MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Set-top box (STB) solution provider ALi has repurchased about NT$53.28 million (US$1.68 million) worth, or 3.1 million units, of its common shares from the open market, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Average price per share was NT$17.19.

ALi planned to buy back up to 3.1 million of its own shares from July 11 to September 10 between a share price of NT$13 and NT$25.80. The bought-back shares will be distributed to employees.

ALi reported consolidated revenues of NT$273 million for August 2016, up 7.2% on month but down 20% on year. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 increased 6.2% from a year earlier to NT$2.31 billion.

