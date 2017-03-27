ALi, Alticast team up for pay TV

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

ALi, a Taiwan-based developer of set-top box chipsets, and Korea-based Alticast, which provides software used by the global pay-TV industry, have announced they will work together to explore business opportunities in the growing pay TV market.

ALi and Alticast will partner to provide Alticast's interactive, end-to-end architecture pre-integrated on ALi's STB SoC chipsets, the companies said. The "cross-ecosystem" partnership aims to supply the market with seamlessly integrated platforms comprised of hybrid framework middleware and high-performance STB chipsets in order to offer time-to-market deployment acceleration, performance boost and value-added services in response to the changing demands in TV viewing landscapes.

"The partnership is mutually beneficial to both Alticast and ALi, symbolizing the validation and integration between Alticast middleware and ALi SoC hardware. The integrated solutions by both parties are ecosystem-ready to accelerate deployment processes, save development costs, enhance flexibility and enrich user experiences," said ALi COO Tony Chang in a statement. "The collaboration between ALi and Alticast will help our ecosystem partners in time-to-market developments and improve digital TV experiences with feature-rich architectures."

"The opportunity to collaborate with ALi means we have a reliable partner that supplies a wide range of hardware platforms to provide subscribers an economical, yet high-performance, TV viewing experience," said Dosa Park, senior VP of Alticast's platform business unit, in the statement issued by ALi.