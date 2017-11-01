Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship 21 million monitors in 3Q17

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Taiwan-based makers shipped 21.051 million LCD monitors in third-quarter 2017, increasing 5.1% sequentially and 1.0% on year to take up 67.0% of the global total. The shipment value totaled US$2.313 billion, up 2.4% sequentially and 8.8% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Of the Taiwan makers' third-quarter shipments, 22-inch and above models accounted for 52.5%; and 18-inch to below 22-inch 43.8%, Digitimes Research indicated.

TPV Technology was the largest maker accounting for over 50% of the shipments, followed by Qisda, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) and Wistron.

Global shipments from all makers in 2017 are projected at 120.025 million units, slipping 3.4% on year, and will keep dropping at 2.2% CAGR during 2017-2022.