Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:40 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship 21 million monitors in 3Q17
Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Taiwan-based makers shipped 21.051 million LCD monitors in third-quarter 2017, increasing 5.1% sequentially and 1.0% on year to take up 67.0% of the global total. The shipment value totaled US$2.313 billion, up 2.4% sequentially and 8.8% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Of the Taiwan makers' third-quarter shipments, 22-inch and above models accounted for 52.5%; and 18-inch to below 22-inch 43.8%, Digitimes Research indicated.

TPV Technology was the largest maker accounting for over 50% of the shipments, followed by Qisda, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) and Wistron.

Global shipments from all makers in 2017 are projected at 120.025 million units, slipping 3.4% on year, and will keep dropping at 2.2% CAGR during 2017-2022.

Realtime news

  • Qisda sets up spin-off from China-based hospital

    IT + CE | 8min ago

  • SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

    Bits + chips | 20min ago

  • Ichia reports sequential revenue decline for October

    Bits + chips | 22min ago

  • DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

    Bits + chips | 26min ago

  • HannStar Display sees net profits more than double sequentially in 3Q17

    Displays | 45min ago

  • Advantech reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 21:08

  • DFI nets NT$1.19 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:05

  • Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 20:03

  • Danen October revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:38

  • CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:37

  • Solartech October revenues up on year

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:25

  • Lite-On Tech to attend CIIF 2017

    Before Going to Press | Nov 1, 19:10

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link