PTI revenues rise 24.91% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Powertech Technology Inc (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.172 billion (US$171.21 million) for July 2017, representing a 1.32% increase on month and 24.91% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$31.76 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 21.79% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, PTI totaled NT$48.344 billion in consolidated revenues, up 13.69% sequentially on year.

PTI: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 5,172 1.3% 24.9% 31,760 21.8% Jun-17 5,105 14.3% 30.6% 26,588 21.2% May-17 4,465 2.4% 17.5% 21,483 19.2% Apr-17 4,359 2.1% 20.7% 17,018 19.6% Mar-17 4,268 6.6% 19.7% 12,660 19.2% Feb-17 4,003 (8.8%) 24.1% 8,392 19% Jan-17 4,389 (4.3%) 14.7% 4,389 14.7% Dec-16 4,588 (0.5%) 15.5% 48,344 13.7% Nov-16 4,609 3.5% 10.9% 43,755 13.5% Oct-16 4,453 1.8% 12.3% 39,146 13.8% Sep-16 4,374 3.1% 17.9% 34,693 14% Aug-16 4,243 2.5% 18.5% 30,319 13.5% Jul-16 4,141 6% 19.5% 26,077 12.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017