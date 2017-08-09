PTI revenues rise 24.91% on year in July

Powertech Technology Inc (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.172 billion (US$171.21 million) for July 2017, representing a 1.32% increase on month and 24.91% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$31.76 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 21.79% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, PTI totaled NT$48.344 billion in consolidated revenues, up 13.69% sequentially on year.
PTI: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
5,172
|
1.3%
|
24.9%
|
31,760
|
21.8%
Jun-17
|
5,105
|
14.3%
|
30.6%
|
26,588
|
21.2%
May-17
|
4,465
|
2.4%
|
17.5%
|
21,483
|
19.2%
Apr-17
|
4,359
|
2.1%
|
20.7%
|
17,018
|
19.6%
Mar-17
|
4,268
|
6.6%
|
19.7%
|
12,660
|
19.2%
Feb-17
|
4,003
|
(8.8%)
|
24.1%
|
8,392
|
19%
Jan-17
|
4,389
|
(4.3%)
|
14.7%
|
4,389
|
14.7%
Dec-16
|
4,588
|
(0.5%)
|
15.5%
|
48,344
|
13.7%
Nov-16
|
4,609
|
3.5%
|
10.9%
|
43,755
|
13.5%
Oct-16
|
4,453
|
1.8%
|
12.3%
|
39,146
|
13.8%
Sep-16
|
4,374
|
3.1%
|
17.9%
|
34,693
|
14%
Aug-16
|
4,243
|
2.5%
|
18.5%
|
30,319
|
13.5%
Jul-16
|
4,141
|
6%
|
19.5%
|
26,077
|
12.7%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017