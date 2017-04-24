Sinbon Electronics nets NT$1.25 per share for 1Q17

Cable assembly and electronic connector maker Sinbon Electronics has reported first-quarter 2017 net EPS of NT$1.25 (US$0.041).
Due to appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar, Sinbon suffered foreign exchange losses of NT$74 million for the first quarter.
Sinbon has supplied products used in electric vehicle charging piles and aerospace parts in China, which are main sources of growth in 2017 consolidated revenues.
|
Sinbon Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
3,214
|
9.07%
|
(3.27%)
|
Gross margin
|
24.80%
|
down 1.71pp
|
down 0.18pp
|
Net operating profit
|
394.6
|
60.77%
|
(4.92%)
|
Net profit
|
281.9
|
14.30%
|
(8.50%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017