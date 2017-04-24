Sinbon Electronics nets NT$1.25 per share for 1Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Cable assembly and electronic connector maker Sinbon Electronics has reported first-quarter 2017 net EPS of NT$1.25 (US$0.041).

Due to appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar, Sinbon suffered foreign exchange losses of NT$74 million for the first quarter.

Sinbon has supplied products used in electric vehicle charging piles and aerospace parts in China, which are main sources of growth in 2017 consolidated revenues.

Sinbon Electronics: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 3,214 9.07% (3.27%) Gross margin 24.80% down 1.71pp down 0.18pp Net operating profit 394.6 60.77% (4.92%) Net profit 281.9 14.30% (8.50%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017