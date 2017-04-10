Sinbon Electronics March revenues up on month, down on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Cable assembly and connector maker Sinbon Electronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.086 billion (US$35.7 million) for March, increasing 3.99% on month but decreasing 2.83% on year, according to the company.

In terms of applications, revenues from industrial, health care, and automotive in March respectively grew 1.2%, 17.22% and 23.52% on month, while those from green energy and energy saving slipped 19.22%, Sinbon said.

Sinbon recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.282 billion for January-March, rising 5.16% on quarter but dipping 2.49% on year.

Cable assembly took up 67.27% of January-March consolidated revenues and connectors 32.73%. Products used in communication and electronic devices accounted for 31.76% of the first-quarter consolidated revenues, industrial use for 30.37%, green energy and energy saving for 19.90%, automotive electronics for 9.89% and medical and health care for 8.08%.

Sinbon: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 1,086 4% (2.8%) 3,282 (2.5%) Feb-17 1,045 (9.3%) 3.4% 2,196 (2.3%) Jan-17 1,151 13% (7%) 1,151 (7%) Dec-16 1,019 (3.4%) 9% 13,216 7.5% Nov-16 1,055 0.7% 9.5% 12,197 7.4% Oct-16 1,047 (5%) 2.9% 11,142 7.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017