Sinbon Electronics March revenues up on month, down on year

Cable assembly and connector maker Sinbon Electronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.086 billion (US$35.7 million) for March, increasing 3.99% on month but decreasing 2.83% on year, according to the company.
In terms of applications, revenues from industrial, health care, and automotive in March respectively grew 1.2%, 17.22% and 23.52% on month, while those from green energy and energy saving slipped 19.22%, Sinbon said.
Sinbon recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.282 billion for January-March, rising 5.16% on quarter but dipping 2.49% on year.
Cable assembly took up 67.27% of January-March consolidated revenues and connectors 32.73%. Products used in communication and electronic devices accounted for 31.76% of the first-quarter consolidated revenues, industrial use for 30.37%, green energy and energy saving for 19.90%, automotive electronics for 9.89% and medical and health care for 8.08%.
Sinbon: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
1,086
|
4%
|
(2.8%)
|
3,282
|
(2.5%)
Feb-17
|
1,045
|
(9.3%)
|
3.4%
|
2,196
|
(2.3%)
Jan-17
|
1,151
|
13%
|
(7%)
|
1,151
|
(7%)
Dec-16
|
1,019
|
(3.4%)
|
9%
|
13,216
|
7.5%
Nov-16
|
1,055
|
0.7%
|
9.5%
|
12,197
|
7.4%
Oct-16
|
1,047
|
(5%)
|
2.9%
|
11,142
|
7.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017