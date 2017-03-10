Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:58 (GMT+8)
Connector maker Sinbon to hand out cash dividend of NT$3.5 for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

Connector and cable assembly maker Sinbon Electronics plans to hand out dividends of NT$3.50 in cash for 2016 based on an EPS of NT$5.15 recorded in the year.

The company said its net profits totaled NT$1.157 billion (US$37.33 million) on revenues of NT$12.926 billion in 2016. Gross margin for the year stood at 24.83%.

The company reported revenues of NT$2.196 billion for the first two months of 2017, decreasing 2.32% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company plans to issue NT$500 million worth of 3-year zero-coupon convertible bonds to enhance its financial structure.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.60 to close at NT$72.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 10 session.

