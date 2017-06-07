Connector maker Sinbon reports sequential revenue growth for May

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Cable assembly and connector maker Sinbon Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.112 billion (US$36.95 million) for May, up 7.83% on month but down 3.82% on year.

Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$5.426 billion, decreasing 4.22% from a year earlier.

The sequential growth was sustained as shipments of cable and connector products to the industrial, green energy, automotive and health care sectors remained brisk in May, according to the company.

Revenues generated from shipments for industrial, green energy and automotive applications increased 12.04%, 7.8% and 14.64%, respectively, in May, Sinbon noted.

Sales to the telecom and electronics peripheral sector accounted for 31.51% of total revenues in May, followed by industrial applications 31.46%, energy 18.68%, automotive 10% and health care 8.35%.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.40 to close at NT$71.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 7 session.