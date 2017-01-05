Component maker Sinbon sees revenues hit record high in 2016

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Taiwan-based IT component maker Sinbon Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.019 billion (US$31.61 million) for December 2106, down 3.4% sequentially but up 8.98% on year.

Revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$13.216 billion, increasing 7.54% from a year earlier. The annual figures were also the company's highest record.

Shipments of cable assemblies and connector products to the medical care, automobile, industrial application and computer peripheral sectors declined on month in December, while sales to the green energy sector grew 17.8% in the month, the company said.

Sales of cable assemblies currently account for 63.88% of the company's total sales, while connectors and other components make up the remaining 36.32%, the company noted.

For sales by sectors, shipments to the communication and peripheral sector account for 34.08% of total sales, followed by industrial applications 27.37%, green energy 18.87%, medicare 9.95% and automotive industry 9.73%.

The company expects its revenues to continue growing robustly in 2017 thanks to its increasing deployments in the non-notebook sectors, said company chairman Joseph Wang.