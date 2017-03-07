Sinbon enjoys small on-year revenue growth in February

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan-based component maker Sinbon Electronics saw its revenues drop 9.25% on month but grow 3.4% on year to NT$1.05 billion (US$33.94 million) in February.

For the January-February period of 2017, revenues totaled NT$2.196 billion, decreasing 2.32% from a year earlier.

The sequential revenue drop was mainly due to the Lunar New Year holidays, which prompted some clients to pick up deliveries in January, causing some upstream partners to delay supplies in February, Sinbon explained.

Cable assembly products accounted for 67.67% of Sinbon's total sales in February, while connectors and other parts made up 32.33%.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.20 to finish at NT$72.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 7 session.