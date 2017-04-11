Yageo revenues increase in March

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.547 billion (US$83.13 million) for March 2017, representing a 17.6% increase on month and 11.87% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$7.347 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.47% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -1.21% and finished at NT$83.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.
Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
2,547
|
17.6%
|
11.9%
|
7,347
|
0.5%
Feb-17
|
2,166
|
(17.8%)
|
10.4%
|
4,800
|
2.3%
Jan-17
|
2,634
|
15.7%
|
(3.4%)
|
2,634
|
(3.4%)
Dec-16
|
2,277
|
(9.4%)
|
15.6%
|
32,239
|
17.2%
Nov-16
|
2,512
|
4.7%
|
9%
|
29,962
|
17.3%
Oct-16
|
2,400
|
(7.3%)
|
6.2%
|
27,450
|
18.1%
Sep-16
|
2,588
|
1.9%
|
4.2%
|
25,050
|
19.4%
Aug-16
|
2,540
|
1.6%
|
8.2%
|
22,462
|
21.5%
Jul-16
|
2,500
|
2%
|
9.6%
|
19,922
|
23.4%
Jun-16
|
2,452
|
(3%)
|
9.5%
|
17,423
|
25.7%
May-16
|
2,527
|
0.7%
|
9.4%
|
14,971
|
28.8%
Apr-16
|
2,509
|
(4.3%)
|
5.3%
|
12,443
|
33.6%
Mar-16
|
2,622
|
(0%)
|
4.4%
|
9,934
|
43.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017