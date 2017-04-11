Yageo revenues increase in March

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.547 billion (US$83.13 million) for March 2017, representing a 17.6% increase on month and 11.87% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$7.347 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.47% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -1.21% and finished at NT$83.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 2,547 17.6% 11.9% 7,347 0.5% Feb-17 2,166 (17.8%) 10.4% 4,800 2.3% Jan-17 2,634 15.7% (3.4%) 2,634 (3.4%) Dec-16 2,277 (9.4%) 15.6% 32,239 17.2% Nov-16 2,512 4.7% 9% 29,962 17.3% Oct-16 2,400 (7.3%) 6.2% 27,450 18.1% Sep-16 2,588 1.9% 4.2% 25,050 19.4% Aug-16 2,540 1.6% 8.2% 22,462 21.5% Jul-16 2,500 2% 9.6% 19,922 23.4% Jun-16 2,452 (3%) 9.5% 17,423 25.7% May-16 2,527 0.7% 9.4% 14,971 28.8% Apr-16 2,509 (4.3%) 5.3% 12,443 33.6% Mar-16 2,622 (0%) 4.4% 9,934 43.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017