Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:09 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
22°C
Yageo revenues increase in March
MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Yageo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.547 billion (US$83.13 million) for March 2017, representing a 17.6% increase on month and 11.87% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$7.347 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.47% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -1.21% and finished at NT$83.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Yageo: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

2,547

17.6%

11.9%

7,347

0.5%

Feb-17

2,166

(17.8%)

10.4%

4,800

2.3%

Jan-17

2,634

15.7%

(3.4%)

2,634

(3.4%)

Dec-16

2,277

(9.4%)

15.6%

32,239

17.2%

Nov-16

2,512

4.7%

9%

29,962

17.3%

Oct-16

2,400

(7.3%)

6.2%

27,450

18.1%

Sep-16

2,588

1.9%

4.2%

25,050

19.4%

Aug-16

2,540

1.6%

8.2%

22,462

21.5%

Jul-16

2,500

2%

9.6%

19,922

23.4%

Jun-16

2,452

(3%)

9.5%

17,423

25.7%

May-16

2,527

0.7%

9.4%

14,971

28.8%

Apr-16

2,509

(4.3%)

5.3%

12,443

33.6%

Mar-16

2,622

(0%)

4.4%

9,934

43.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link