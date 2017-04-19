AcBel Polytech, Fujitsu form strategic alliance

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech and Fujitsu on April 18 formed a strategic alliance to combine AcBel's power supplies and Fujitsu's communication technology to compete for orders for low-voltage smart meters in the Taiwan market initially, according to AcBel.

Long term, AcBel and Fujitsu will gradually push their solutions to Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions.

In addition to low-voltage smart meter orders, AcBel is also looking to land orders for a communication module from Taiwan Power, but the procurement project is unlikely to begin until the first quarter of 2018.