AcBel Polytech develops new products

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Power supply maker AcBel Polytech has developed several new products, including smart meters, industrial power supplies, and LED lamps, to drive business growth in 2017, according to the company.

AcBel will participate in state-run Taiwan Power Company's open bid to procure a large number of smart meters. In addition, AcBel will cooperate with Fujitsu and Panasonic to develop smart power grid and IoT solutions for tapping the Taiwan, Japan, China, Europe and Southeast Asia markets.

For industrial power supplies, AcBel has developed new-generation modular models for use in servers, routers and fiber-optic equipment in data centers and has been in strategic cooperation with international vendors to develop data center-class heat-dissipation solutions.

AcBel expects growth in orders for fuel cells from clients in India, Japan and the US in 2017 as well as orders for power supplies used in medical image display equipment from new clients in the US. In addition, AcBel will begin shipping power supplies for home-use medical care devices in 2017.

In addition to marketing in the Taiwan and Japan LED lamp markets, AcBel is preparing for open-bids for LED street lamps in Europe through cooperation with local partners in 2017.

For new businesses, AcBel has developed automotive power transfer devices for use in electric vehicles (EVs), with some devices undergoing testing in cooperation with international EV developers.

In order to decrease production costs and increase product competitiveness, AcBel continues to increase production automation and adjusting capacity at its factories.