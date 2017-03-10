AcBel sees opportunities in new businesses

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

AcBel Polytech president David Kao has disclosed that he expects the company's investments in the new energy industry to start benefiting the company, which has also been aggressively looking to form a partnership with the state-run Taiwan Power Company for smart grid establishment in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, AcBel is also seeking technology cooperation with Fujitsu and Panasonic, looking to offer complete system solutions for Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan's smart grid and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

AcBel's fuel cell business is expected to see growing demand from India, Japan and US' infrastructure markets and the company will see increased profits from the business in 2017. The company's display equipment battery products are also expected to enter the supply chain of US-based medical equipment makers.

For the LED business, AcBel has been focusing on lighting products for the factory and warehouse and is aiming to enter Europe's LED replacement projects and will start supply LED streetlights for procurement orders from Europe in the third quarter.

For consumer product lines, in addition to consumer battery products, the company has also been pushing new businesses such as smart home devices, gaming peripherals and drone battery to maintain growths.

For 2017, Kao believes AcBel should have no problem achieving growth from 2016.