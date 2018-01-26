AcBel expects new products to boost 2018 revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Despite a nearly 10% on-year drop in 2017 consolidated revenues, Taiwan-based power supply maker AcBel Polytech still expects its 2018 revenues to benefit from volume production of new products and orders from new clients.

AcBel's consolidated revenues were only NT$17.8 billion in 2017, down 9.86% on year, a result of weak demand for consumer and industrial power supply products.

In line with clients' business consolidation and transformation, AcBel has been integrating its consumer and industrial power supply businesses since 2017 and spun off operations of emerging applications for power supply products into an independent business unit, according to company president David Kao.

Kao believes after the business reorganization is completed in 2018, the company will become more competitive in the power supply industry and will continue to focus on developing products for new applications including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart home products, gaming hardware and surveillance systems.

For the industrial power supply business, cloud computing datacenters, artificial intelligence (AI), business opportunities from China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative and big data-related applications are expected to drive related hardware demand. The company has also been pushing the standardization of industrial power supply cables and components as well as accelerating the adoption of automated production lines to enhance production efficiency and lower costs.

As for traditional power supply products, the company is seeing shrinking orders from the fuel cell segment due to reduced subsidies on the battery products resulting from the US government's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. However, the company will continue seeing rising contributions from the infrastructure markets in India, Japan and South Korea. The company's medical product-use power supply has also recently been certified by a US-based medical equipment maker and has obtained orders from the maker.

For lighting products, AcBel has released a series of power-saving and military-grade corrosion-protected spotlights and wall wash lighting devices in Japan for eco-friendly and tsunami shelter applications. In Taiwan, AcBel's high-power high bay lights have been adopted by many enterprises for their factories and warehouses.

In Europe, AcBel is eyeing the business opportunity from LED power-saving lamp replacement projects and is also fulfilling procurement orders for streetlights. The company is also seeing stable shipments for its UV lighting products.

AcBel will continue focusing on industrial and niche lighting applications and will gradually integrate its Internet of Things (IoT) technology into its lighting products to promote its own-brand smart lighting business. The company is also looking to expand its presence in the LED lighting markets in Europe, North America and Greater China.

The company has also been aggressively participating in Taiwan Power's procurement projects to push its smart grid business and has been contacting power companies in Southeast Asia for partnerships.

For electric vehicle applications, AcBel has partnered with several EV brand vendors to develop batteries for their vehicles and is currently a major battery supplier of Taiwan's EV brands.

In response to the Taiwan government's green-energy policies, AcBel is planning to install 20GW of solar system prior to 2025 and is working with the New Kinpo Group to expand their solar power plant business. The company is planning to establish solar power plants in Taiwan Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan areas that are capable of generating 12MW of power together and is looking to build more plants over the next three years that will generate up to 100MW totally.

AcBel also has established a R&D lab in Singapore to develop high-wattage solar inverters.

AcBel president David Kao

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, January 2018