Taiwan to install 3 million smart power meters by 2024, says paper
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

The Taiwan government will boost the use of smart power meters, aimming to install three million such devices by 2024, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Cumulative installastions will reach 200,000 units by 2018, one million by 2020 and three million by 2024. The government will bear the costs of procuring and installing the meters - equavilaent to about NT$8,000 (US$264) per unit. The state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) will be responsible for installing the meters.

The smart meters will let users know the power consumption for each type of home-use electric appliance and the data can be reference for Taipower to promote differential power charge rates for different times of a day to encourage energy saving.

Taipower will also install 1,000-2,000 advanced smart power meters on an experimental basis, with such devices able to transmit information on power consumption to users via smartphones. The experiment is to seek business opportunities of applying advanced smart power meters to remote energy management.

