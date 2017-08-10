Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
Osram Opto Semiconductors starts expansion of LED factory in China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors has begun expansion at its factory in Wuxi, eastern China, with an investment of EUR195 million (US$229 million). The expansion is scheduled to be completed in early 2019, according to China-based media reports.

The expansion will consist of a semi-automated factory with total floor area of about 22,000 square meters (236,806 square feet).

Osram Opto Semiconductors began first-phase production at the factory in 2014, when it became the company's first LED packaging facility in China and its the second around the world.

The expansion aims to meet fast growing LED demand in Asia. Asia's LED market value has increased to over US$13 billion and will keep growing at a CAGR of 10%.

