Taipei, Friday, January 6, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Digitimes Research: Global production value for high-brightness LED chips to reach US$13.179 billion in 2017
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Global production value for high-brightness LED chips in 2017 will reach US$13.179 billion, growing 2.8% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

There will be 303.754 billion high-brightness LED chips shipped globally in 2017, increasing 23.9% on year, but the corresponding average selling price will decrease 17%, Digitimes Research indicated.

Of the shipments, 200.396 billion units or 66.0% will be used in LED lighting, rising 39.2% on year; 33.187 billion units (10.9%) in mobile devices (mainly smartphones), up 0.9%; 17.154 billion units (5.6%) in LED display boards, up 7.6%; 14.290 billion units (4.7%) in backlighting of LCD TVs, up 2.6%; 14.124 billion units (4.6%) in automotive displays, up 15.3%; and 15.756 billion units (5.2%) in backlighting of tablet, notebook and LCD monitor screens, down 8.9%.

The large growth in high-brightness LED chips used in lighting will be because global LED penetration of all lighting products will rise to 36.7% in 2017.

Realtime news

  • China to deduct 5.3GWp from 2017 target total PV installation capacity

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:13

  • BenQ Materials December revenues hit 14-month high

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:11

  • Taiwan market: About 6,000 4G base stations on 2600MHz bands set up, says NCC

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:11

  • Merry Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:09

  • TPK Holding sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:08

  • Darfon Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:07

  • BT selects MediaTek to provide chips for home wireless networks

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:03

  • Catcher Technology December revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:03

  • Adata December revenues drop to 3-month low

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:01

  • Darfon Electronics buys back 6.01% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:00

  • Mag.Layers Scientific Technics sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 22:00

  • Global Unichip posts record December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:59

  • Waffer Technology sees increased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:58

  • SPIL posts record 2016 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 5, 21:57

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link