Digitimes Research: Samsung, LG beefing up digital signage technology development
Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have been strengthening development of digital signage technology, with the former applying transparent and mirror display technology and developing Ultra HD LCD and LED displays for digital signage and the latter applying curved-surface AMOLED technology to enhance PID (public information display) design, according to Digitimes Research.

In terms of software used in digital signage, Samsung has developed Smart Signage Platform based on its Tizen operating system, while LG pre-installs webOS in its digital signage to enable connection with smartphones, tablets and notebooks, Digitimes Research indicated.

Samsung has offered 33- to 55-inch digital signage for commercial use and won adoption from Italy-based cruise operator MSC Cruises.

In addition, SK Telecom has offered Smart Signage, a cloud computing-based platform for remote management of interactive digital signage displays.

