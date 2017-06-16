Clevo optimistic about notebook business performance in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Clevo expects its notebook shipments to grow from 1.33 million units in 2016 to 1.7 million in 2017 thanks to increasing demand from emerging markets including Russia and Brazil, while revenues and profits will also increase thanks to a new product mix with high-end products to account for 50% of shipment volumes and ASPs growing a double-digit percentage on year.

Compared to 2015, Clevo's notebook shipments were down 7% on year in 2016, but product ASPs went up 10% as the proportion of high-end models increased, allowing its notebook business to achieve revenues of NT$14.1 billion (US$470.9 million) in 2016.

Although worldwide notebook shipments declined 7.1% on year to reach only 152 million units in 2016 because of impacts from key component shortages and increased costs, the on-year shipment drop in 2017 is expected to be smaller as demand has started to recover, while influence of tablets on notebook demand has been weakening.

Currently, demand in North America is rising, while shipments in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia are stable. Gaming notebook shipments are still growing strongly, and with 2-in-1 devices and VR-ready notebooks expected to become popular, Clevo expects worldwide notebook shipments to slip only 1.8% on year to reach 149 million units.

Europe and emerging markets are the main focus areas for Clevo's notebook business, but its sales in these regions were seriously impacted during 2016 because of exchange rate fluctuations and low oil prices.

However, since these regions have seen their economies starting to recover since early 2017, Clevo expects its notebook shipments to these markets to enjoy growth.

As for its real estate business in China, the company currently has 22 Buynow shopping malls in operation, but instead of selling only IT products, the malls now feature more of a variety of stores to boost overall visitors.