Clevo reports EPS of NT$0.51 for 1H17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Clevo has registered consolidated revenues of NT$3.57 billion (US$120.31 million) for the second quarter of 2017 with net profits arriving at NT$293 million, while consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 were NT$8.4 billion with net profits of NT$332 million and EPS of NT$0.51.

Clevo's notebook business generated revenues of NT$6 billion in the first half of 2017, down 7.7% from NT$6.5 billion in the first half of 2016. The second quarter is a slow season for China's consumer notebook market, weakening Clevo's revenues from the notebook business.

However, Clevo's notebook shipments are expected to grow dramatically in the second half of 2017 thanks to the release of its new high-end professional and ultra-thin enterprise models. These new notebooks are expected to land strong orders from Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Despite increased competitions in the gaming notebook sector, Clevo has been pushing new gaming models with high price-performance ratios for different market segments.

Clevo has also been transforming its Buynow IT malls in China to become a new type of shopping plaza. The Buynow mall in Tianjin, China will reopen in November and more stores are also expected to see similar transformation in the second half.

Photo: Digitimes file photo