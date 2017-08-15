Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Clevo reports EPS of NT$0.51 for 1H17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Clevo has registered consolidated revenues of NT$3.57 billion (US$120.31 million) for the second quarter of 2017 with net profits arriving at NT$293 million, while consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 were NT$8.4 billion with net profits of NT$332 million and EPS of NT$0.51.

Clevo's notebook business generated revenues of NT$6 billion in the first half of 2017, down 7.7% from NT$6.5 billion in the first half of 2016. The second quarter is a slow season for China's consumer notebook market, weakening Clevo's revenues from the notebook business.

However, Clevo's notebook shipments are expected to grow dramatically in the second half of 2017 thanks to the release of its new high-end professional and ultra-thin enterprise models. These new notebooks are expected to land strong orders from Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Despite increased competitions in the gaming notebook sector, Clevo has been pushing new gaming models with high price-performance ratios for different market segments.

Clevo has also been transforming its Buynow IT malls in China to become a new type of shopping plaza. The Buynow mall in Tianjin, China will reopen in November and more stores are also expected to see similar transformation in the second half.

Clevo expected to see growing notebook orders in 2H17

Clevo expected to see growing notebook orders in 2H17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: Clevo EPS revenues

Companies: Clevo

Realtime news

  • HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 22min ago

  • 85% of jobs in 2030 not yet created, says Dell report

    Before Going to Press | 7h 31min ago

  • Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

    Before Going to Press | 7h 37min ago

  • GET solar wafer production affected by power outage in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 7h 47min ago

  • China market: Clevo retail chain to expand

    Before Going to Press | 7h 49min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 14min ago

  • Sunplus growing presence in auto electronics sector

    Before Going to Press | 8h 21min ago

  • China Internet user base over 751 million at end of June, says CNNIC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm chips in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • August prices for VGA RAM hike over 30% on month

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Globalfoundries demos 2.5D HBM solution

    Before Going to Press | 8h 37min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link