Clevo sees earnings drop nearly 50% on year in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Notebook vendor and IT mall operator Clevo saw its net profits decrease 46.15% on year to NT$37.55 million (US$1.247 million) in the first quarter of 2017. EPS for the first quarter reached only N$0.06.

A loss of NT$360 million incurred from foreign exchange transactions eroded the company's profits in the first quarter, the company explained.

The company expects shipments of its notebook products to gain momentum in the second half of 2017 as it has begun shipping its new ultra-thin notebooks to the US and Europe, while planning to unveil a new multimedia professional notebook at the upcoming Computex Taipei 2017.

The company posted revenues of NT$1.309 billion for April, down 8.04% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$6.148 billion, down 0.69% on year.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$27.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 18 session.