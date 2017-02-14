Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
Clevo to see notebook shipments remain robust in 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Clevo has reported increased revenues for January thanks to strong shipments of its notebooks in the China market. The company's January revenues came to NT$1.98 billion (US$64.162 million), increasing 6.2% on month and 19.7% on year.

Judging from its performance in January, Clevo's notebook shipments will remain robust in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to a quarter earlier, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. Clevo's monthly notebook shipments hit a record of 160,000 units in October 2106.

Buoyed by an influx of notebook orders from China's digital gaming sector, Clevo's notebook plant in Kunshan, China has been operating at full capacity since September 2016, noted the paper.

Clevo has also set up exclusive floors in its Buynow IT malls in China to promote gaming notebooks, including models from Asustek, Micro-Star International (MSI), Gigabyte, Lenovo, as well as its own models, said the paper.

