Clevo ships 326,000 notebooks in 1Q17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Clevo shipped 326,000 notebooks in the first quarter of 2017, dipping 7.8% from 353,000 units a year ago, and the corresponding notebook sales revenues totaled NT$3.63 billion (US$119 million), up 6% due to a 23% hike in average selling price, according to the company.

Clevo said it started production of an ultra-thin high-end notebook model in May 2017 and will unveil a multimedia professional notebook model at the end of May.

The company’s net profits for the quarter were seriously impacted by exchange losses. In addition to its notebook business, the company’s real estate business in China was also seriously hurt by the rising Chinese currency. However market watchers expect influence to the company’s profits from the currency exchange to become less in the second quarter.

Clevo had consolidated revenues of NT$4.84 billion for the first quarter, up 1.51% on year, and gross margins were 28.65%, down 4.82pp on year.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: 1Q17 2017 China Clevo notebook revenues

Topics: Taiwan notebook ODMs

Companies: Clevo

