Taiwan market: kbro to upgrade cable modem access to Internet to 500Mbps
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Cable TV MSO (multi-system operator) kbro has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$2.8 billion (US$90.3 million) for 2017 mainly to upgrade its cable modem-based Internet-access services to a maximum download speed of 500Mbps at the end of the year, according to company president Wang Hong-shen.

As cable TV networks in Taiwan are expected to be completely digitized at the end of 2017, there are opportunities for MSOs to form an alliance for cooperation in operating cable modem-based access to the Internet, creating the second broadband freeway in competition with the first one, that is, fixed-line broadband Internet-access networks dominated by Chunghwa Telecom, Wang said.

However, some newcomers in the MSO market have started irrational price competition and this may lessen such opportunities, Wang noted.

In addition to Internet-access services via cable TV networks, kbro operates FTTB access to the Internet through EoC (Ethernet over copper which is twisted copper wire of telephone) connection of nodes (in buildings) of fiber-optic networks with subscribers.

kbro president

kbro president Wang Hong-shen
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, February 2017

