New Green Power aims at PV installation capacity of 50-80MWp in Taiwan in 2017
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

PV power generation EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and operating contractor New Green Power (NGP) expects total new PV installation capacity in Taiwan in 2017 to reach 500MWp, consisting of 300-400MWp from rooftop PV systems and 100-200MWp ground-mounted PV stations, and aims to win projects with total installation capacity of 50-80MWp, according to NGP.

The 2017 target installation capacity consists of 35MWp rooftop PV systems, 10-15MWp small PV power-generating stations, and 30MWp from large stations, which may be uncertain due to possible problems acquiring land and the need to establish grid connecting power lines itself, NGP indicated.

Specifically for investing into PV power generation in Taiwan, NGP signed with Macquaire Capital to establish a joint venture in late November 2016, aiming at total investment of NT$8 billion (US$250 million) for a total PV installation capacity of 650MWp in three years.

NGP has been investing in PV power generation in Japan for several years. Because business in Japan has been smooth, NGP has spun off its local business unit as a subsidiary, Asia Power, and focused on operations in Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia and other Southeast Asia markets.

In 2016, NGP won projects with total PV installation capacity of 30MWp and posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.5 billion and gross margin of about 15%.

