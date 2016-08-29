Taipei, Monday, August 29, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
Formosa Sun Energy wins EPC contract for setting up 4MWp rooftop PV systems in southern Taiwan
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Formosa Sun Energy has won an open-bid project from the government of Chiayi City, southern Taiwan, to set up rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 4MWp in the city, according to the company.

The rooftop PV systems will be established on 38 buildings in 19 municipal organizations as well as public elementary and junior high schools. Completion and on-grid connection is scheduled for mid-2017, Formosa Sun Energy said.

Formosa Sun Energy focuses on PV systems established on roofs belonging to local governments and public schools around Taiwan, with total installation capacity expected to reach 15MWp at the end of 2016 and 20MWp in the second quarter of 2017. In line with the Taiwan government's plans to boost PV power generation, Formosa Sun Energy will step into PV power-generating stations.

