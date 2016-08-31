Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
Enterprise private, public cloud use on the rise, says VMware CEO
Irene Chen, Las Vegas; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Enterprises' internally operated IT workloads are decreasing due to increasing use of private and public cloud computing services, and the proportion of IT workloads for internal operation will drop from 75% in 2016 to 50% in 2021 and to 19% in 2030, while private clouds will rise to 20% in 2021 and 29% in 2030, and public clouds to 30% and 52% respectively, said VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger at VMworld 2016 taking place in Las Vegas during August 29- September 1.

The number of data centers established by cloud computing service providers in 2016 will for the first time exceed that of datacenters set up by enterprises for own use, reflecting increasing use of public cloud computing services.

Continued maturity of cloud computing environment has led to increasing reliance on cloud computing environment for operating IT workloads. In this respect, public clouds will become mainstream of cloud computing environment. In the past, enterprises set up own-use datacenters to build private clouds possibly in consideration of manageability, controllability and information security. Along with continued development of technology and application, public clouds now have high cost-effective ratios enough to attract enterprise users.

In related news, VMware, at VMworld 2016, unveiled Cross-Cloud Architecture to help make private clouds easy, give customers cloud freedom and control by providing a common operating environment for all clouds, enable customers to manage, govern and secure applications running across public clouds including AWS, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud. VMware also unveiled Cloud Foundation, a unified SDDC (software-defined data center) platform that makes it easy for customers to manage and run their SDDC clouds.

