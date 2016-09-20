Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
24°C
Nvidia to host GTC Taipei starting September 21
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Taipei will begin on September 21 and company CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is expected to make a keynote about the company's development progresses on artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning and its automatic driving platform. Nvidia will showcase its latest GPU technology and products and is also planning to unveil several partnerships with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Nvidia hosted a GTC in Beijing, China recently where its China-based partners including Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba, Qihoo 360 and iFly Tek, as well as Facebook and Microsoft showcased their latest developments on AI and deep learning.

For the conference in Taiwan, Academia Sinica, ITRI, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), National Taiwan University (NTU), National Tsing Hua University, Lenovo, Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and VMware are expected to unveil products and technologies.

Huang is also expected to talk about Nvidia's Drive PX 2 AI platform for automatic driving applications. The platform has already been adopted by Baidu and the company is planning to create a system based on the platform for car vendors.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link