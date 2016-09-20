Nvidia to host GTC Taipei starting September 21

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Taipei will begin on September 21 and company CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is expected to make a keynote about the company's development progresses on artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning and its automatic driving platform. Nvidia will showcase its latest GPU technology and products and is also planning to unveil several partnerships with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Nvidia hosted a GTC in Beijing, China recently where its China-based partners including Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba, Qihoo 360 and iFly Tek, as well as Facebook and Microsoft showcased their latest developments on AI and deep learning.

For the conference in Taiwan, Academia Sinica, ITRI, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), National Taiwan University (NTU), National Tsing Hua University, Lenovo, Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and VMware are expected to unveil products and technologies.

Huang is also expected to talk about Nvidia's Drive PX 2 AI platform for automatic driving applications. The platform has already been adopted by Baidu and the company is planning to create a system based on the platform for car vendors.