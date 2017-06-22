VMware NSX network virtualization solution sales booming

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Sales of VMware's NSX network virtualization solutions have been growing robustly since 2016 and the fast expansion of the virtualization platform products has helped push sales of the company's other products, including its Cross Cloud Architecture, according to Bruce Davie, vice president and CTO for VMware Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The strong sales growth of the NSX network virtualization solutions was driven by rising demand for information security from enterprise clients and its cloud capability for resource deployment and service through a virtualization architecture, Davie said.

Using VMware's Cross Cloud Architecture, the NSX network solutions can be applied to enterprise-level cloud datacenters, to cope with the strategic development of hybrid cloud systems, and to be extended and incorporated into public cloud environments, Davie added.

Sales of the NSX network virtualization solutions are expected to top US$1 billion in 2017, according to an industry estimate.

VMware VP Bruce Davie (left) and VMware Taiwan general manager Barry Chen

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, June 2017