Micron experiencing rough transition to 1xnm DRAM process, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Micron Technology has faced a rough transition to 1xnm process for the manufacture of DRAM memory due to low yield rates, according to a Chinese-language report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has not completely sorted out the issue with faulty PC DRAM modules using 18nm chips, the report quoted market sources as saying. The supply shortage will become more severe, the report indicated.

Samsung in mid-February started to recall certain PC DRAM module series, which PC OEMs found as the cause of blue screens while testing products, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews. Samsung's faulty PC DRAM modules used 8Gb chips built using 18nm process technology, said the report, adding that more than 100,000 modules have been recalled affecting shipments of mainly first-tier PC OEMs which are supplying to brand vendors such as Asustek, Dell, HP and Lenovo.