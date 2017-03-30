Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:05 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
25°C
Micron experiencing rough transition to 1xnm DRAM process, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Micron Technology has faced a rough transition to 1xnm process for the manufacture of DRAM memory due to low yield rates, according to a Chinese-language report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has not completely sorted out the issue with faulty PC DRAM modules using 18nm chips, the report quoted market sources as saying. The supply shortage will become more severe, the report indicated.

Samsung in mid-February started to recall certain PC DRAM module series, which PC OEMs found as the cause of blue screens while testing products, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews. Samsung's faulty PC DRAM modules used 8Gb chips built using 18nm process technology, said the report, adding that more than 100,000 modules have been recalled affecting shipments of mainly first-tier PC OEMs which are supplying to brand vendors such as Asustek, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Categories: Bits + chips Memory chips

Tags: DRAM Micron

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link