4GB DDR3 contract prices rise nearly 30% in 1Q17, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Contract prices for 4GB DDR3 modules have reached as high as US$25 in the first quarter of 2017 representing a nearly 30% sequential rise, according to DRAMeXchange.

ASPs of PC, server and mobile DRAM products are set to increase significantly in the first quarter of 2017, due to ongoing tight supply conditions, said DRAMeXchange. The price rally that began in the second half of 2016 will persist through the first quarter of 2017 despite it being an off-peak season.

"Looking at contract markets for DRAM products in the first quarter of 2017, prices of PC DRAM products are expected to go up by nearly 30% on average compared with the previous quarter while server DRAM products will also enjoy similar price hike," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. "The average contract price of R-DIMM 32GB server DRAM modules has already broken through the US$20 ceiling and is expected to see a sequential quarterly increase of over 20%."

Meanwhile, demand for mobile DRAM chips continues to outpace supply in the first quarter of 2017 as China-based smartphone vendors replenish inventory prior to the Lunar New Year. Contract prices of discrete and eMCP solutions are set to grow over 10% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, Wu continued.

DRAM suppliers are expected to be cautious about their capex in 2017, while focusing on profitability. DRAMeXchange forecast that the overall DRAM supply bit growth for the year will be only 19% which will come below the demand bit growth estimated at more than 22%.