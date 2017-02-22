Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Server DRAM prices rise nearly 40% in 1Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Contract market prices of server DRAM modules have risen nearly 40% on average from the same point in the prior quarter, and will continue their growth in the second quarter, according to DRAMeXchange.

Contract prices of server DRAM modules are expected to rise another 10% in the second quarter, with the price of 16GB DDR4 RDIMM modules set to top the US$130 threshold, said DRAMeXchange.

Furthermore, server DRAM demand rose above the expected level during last year's second half as server vendors stocked up to fulfill large orders related to data center projects.

A rally in PC DRAM prices has been pushing up server DRAM prices since the fourth quarter of 2016, DRAMeXchange noted. A pull-in of orders for data center applications is also boosting server DRAM prices, DRAMeXchange said.

As major DRAM suppliers intend to be cautious about capacity expansion, the overall DRAM market outlook for 2017 is optimistic, DRAMeXchange noted. Server DRAM prices are expected to rise throughout the first half of 2017, DRAMeXchange said.

Industry leader Samsung is looking to expand its 18nm process output in 2017, while SK Hynix and Micron Technology will focus on improving production yield rates for their respective 20/21 processes. These major firms' technology advancement will accelerate the market penetration of high-density server DRAM modules, according to DRAMeXchange.

