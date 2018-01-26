Acer, Compal eye business from elderly

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IT firms including Acer and Compal Electronics have been keen on planning products and services for Taiwan's elderly consumer groups.

Acer in 2016 invested in US-based GrandPad, which focuses on designing tablets for elderly users. The US-based company also formed partnerships with telecom carrier Verizon and home care service provider Comfort Keeper in North America, to help provide services to its tablet users.

GrandPad's operation was expanded to Europe in 2017 and the company has cooperated with Switzerland-based telecom carrier Swisscom to provide services. GrandPad's tablets also came to Taiwan in 2017.

Meanwhile Compal has developed a smart medical care solution, designed specifically for adult daycare centers. The solution adopts its cloud computing technology to assist daycare centers to manage personal files, payments, food and equipment as well as helping staff book outside services and contact family.

Compal has partnered with the government of Taoyuan, Taiwan to provide the solution to local long-term care centers and will expand its reach to Taipei in 2018.