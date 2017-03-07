MediaTek February revenues fall to 12-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

MediaTek's consolidated revenues fell to a 12-month low of NT$16.95 billion (US$547.2 million) in February 2017.

Seasonal factors, as well as a strong US dollar, continued to drag down MediaTek's revenues in February. However, revenues should start to register sequential growth in March, according to market watchers.

MediaTek reported revenues of NT$35.26 billion for the first two months of 2017, up about 2% from a year ago.

MediaTek expects to post a revenue decline of 14-22% sequentially to between NT$53.6 billion and NT$59.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, while shipments of its smartphone- and tablet-use SoCs will fall to a combined 105-115 million units.