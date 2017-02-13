MediaTek to increase stake in Airoha

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

MediaTek has disclosed plans to increase its stake in affiliate Airoha Technology, which specializes in wireless communication chips such as smartphone power amplifiers (PA), and to ultimately have Airoha become its wholly-owned subsidiary.

MediaTek through an investment arm will acquire another 15-40% stake in Airoha via public offering at NT$110 (US$3.54) per share from February 13 to March 14, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). MediaTek already owns 25.6% of Airoha.

The proposed transaction will be beneificial to the alignment of resources within the MediaTek group, and help increase the scale and competitiveness of the group, MediaTek noted. It will also make a positive contribution to MediaTek's financial results.

In addition, MediaTek identified its planned acquisition of Airoha as a strategic move for the company to develop its business in the IoT field.

Airoha is engaged in the design and development of handset PA, RF T/R switches, low-noise amplifiers (LNA), digital TV and set-top box DVB-S/S2 tuners, WiFi transceivers and Bluetooth SoCs.