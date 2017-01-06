Intel kicks off CES 2017 with VR, automated driving, 5G news

Press release, January 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Intel kicked off CES 2017 with announcements concerning automated driving, 5G technologies and virtual reality - or the more advanced merged reality.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich led the audience through a series of pre-recorded and live VR experiences that were all powered by Intel's latest Core processor-based PCs and Oculus Rift VR headsets.

Intel also displayed the first 10nm-powered 2-in-1 PC running Intel's next generation processor, codenamed Cannon Lake. The company continues to expect to ship Cannon Lake chips this year.

Krzanich showcased the first demonstration of a live sports event streamed with Intel's virtual reality technology. He disclosed plans to bring Voke VR to Oculus Rift later this year. Intel will be among the first technology providers to enable the live sports experience on multiple VR devices.

Intel and HypeVR, a computer vision company focused on developing ultra-high-resolution live action VR capture and playback with six degrees of freedom, announced that they are looking to partner to bring HypeVR volumetric video content to Project Alloy in 2017. Unveiled in August, Project Alloy is an all-in-one merged reality solution in which the real world and virtual worlds are seamlessly combined. Intel also announced that it is planning to productize the open hardware platform in the fourth quarter with some of its top OEMs.

At BMW Group's news conference Wednesday morning, BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announced a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous BMW cars will be on the roads this year, demonstrating the significant advances made by the three companies towards fully autonomous driving. Since July, the companies have developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers and carmakers to pursue countless design iterations and create differentiated brands.

Intel also introduced Intel GO, a new brand for the company's automotive solutions that include a 5G-ready development platform. It allows automakers to develop ahead of the expected 5G network rollout, which is set to take autonomous and automated driving to new levels. The system also includes multiple development kits that scale in performance from our next-generation Intel Atom processor to Intel Xeon processors.

Intel also announced the Intel 5G Modem, supporting both sub-6GHz bands and mmWave spectrum. It includes a compact, low-power chip kit and delivers gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency, enabling self-driving cars to make split-second decisions, and transforming connectivity required for other applications, such as smart cities, drones and virtual reality applications.