Global VR production value to take off in 2017, says TCA chairman

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

The global production value of the VR (virtual reality) industry, including VR devices and applications, will stage a major take-off in 2017, according to TH Tung, chairman of the Taipei Computer Association (TCA).

Tung made the remarks at the opening of Taiwan Game Show (TGS) 2017, which is being held in Taipei from January 19-24.

The TGS serves as a coordination and business platform for the gaming industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, Tung said.

The production value of Taiwan's gaming industry reached NT$57.24 billion (US$1.812 billion) in 2016, increasing 7.4% from a year earlier, according data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Meanwhile, according to Newzoo, about 58% growth of the global gaming industry recorded in 2016 was contributed by the gaming industry in Asia Pacific, Tung noted.

Meanwhile, the booming VR industry has attracted a number of Taiwan-based companies to step into the segment, including HTC, Acer, Micro-Star International (MSI), and Pegatron, of which Tung also serves as chairman.

Global investments in the VR industry totaled US$2.8 billion, Tung indicating, citing data from SuperData.

TCA chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2017