Panasonic, UMC team up for 40nm ReRAM

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions (PSCS) announced recently it had reached an agreement with pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) on the joint development of mass production process for next-generation 40nm resistive random access memory (ReRAM).

ReRAM, alike flash memory currently in widespread use, is a type of non-volatile memory. The device features a simple structure, high-speed processing, and low power consumption. PSCS started ReRAM mass production using a 180nm process in 2013, and is currently supplying its 8-bit microcomputer MN101LR series for low-power consumption applications such as in portable healthcare devices. The company claimed it was the first to test and verify the high reliability of memory arrays by 40nm process.

The agreed cooperative project will enable the integration of 40nm ReRAM process technologies developed by PSCS with UMC's high-reliability CMOS process technologies. This will achieve a process platform for ReRAM that are applicable, as embedded memories in place of flash memories, to diverse system devices such as those widely used in IC cards, wearable terminals, and IoT devices.

PSCS will ship product samples in 2018 that use the new 40nm process, and will be the first to start mass production in the industry, the company claimed. PSCS and UMC will offer the co-developed ReRAM process platform to other semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.

"The company will provide a wide range of optimal products that meet customer needs by developing a scaling process platform that will accelerate the market uptake of ReRAM, whose mass production in the industry was started by PSCS," said PSCS president Kazuhiro Koyama.

"We are excited to enter into this foundry agreement with Panasonic," said senior VP SC Chien from UMC. "The proven reliability, fast cycle times and high yields of our 40nm process will bring a new element of competitiveness to Panasonic's ReRAM, which will result in mutual benefits for both companies as the product gains widespread market adoption. We look forward to working with Panasonic to bring their 40nm ReRAM to high volume production."