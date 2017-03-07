Macronix to slash capex 51%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Flash and mask ROM memory chipmaker Macronix International has revealed plans to downsize its capital by 51% to make up for accumulated losses.

The board of directors of Macronix has decided to slash its capital by NT$18.65 billion (US$603.8 million) to around NT$18.07 billion to amend losses and strengthen its financial structure, with a shareholders meeting to be held on May 26, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

The capital downsizing is also expected to shore up significantly Macronix' net value per share. Macronix' net value per share improved to NT$5.07 as of the end of 2016 from NT$4.87 as of the end of third-quarter 2016.

Macronix reported net profits of NT$633 million for the third quarter of 2016 ending an 18-quarter string of losses, and remained profitable in the fourth quarter. However, the company stayed in the red in 2016.

In other news, Macronix announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.01 billion for February 2017, down 7.8% sequentially but up 23.7% on year. Revenues totaled around NT$4.2 billion for the first two months of 2017, rising 26.8% from a year earlier.