UMC, VIS post record 2016 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundries United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) both saw their 2016 revenues climb to record-high levels.

UMC has disclosed consolidated revenues for 2016 grew 2.1% on year to NT$147.87 billion (US$4.61 billion), a record high. Revenues for the fourth quarter came to NT$38.31 billion, up a slight 0.4% on quarter.

Brisk processor orders coming from the PC and mobile communications sectors led to a particularly strong fourth quarter for UMC, according to market watchers. The company estimated previously it would post shipment growth of about 5% sequentially but also an around 5% fall in product ASPs in the fourth quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS has posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.83 billion for 2016, up 10.8% on year and hitting an annual high. Strong demand for panel driver ICs and power management chips buoyed VIS' December revenues, which increased 0.6% on month and 21.1% from a year ago to NT$2.18 billion.

VIS also saw its fourth-quarter revenues come within its guidance. The company generated around NT$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 0.6% sequentially and 20.3% on year.