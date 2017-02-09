Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
UMC January revenues rise, VIS fall to 13-month low
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported revenue growth for January 2017, whereas fellow company Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a new low in 13 months.

UMC announced consolidated revenues of NT$12.65 billion (US$407.6 million) for January 2017, up 5.4% from a year ago and 0.8% sequentially.

UMC estimated previously the company would post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS disclosed consolidated revenues for January 2017 fell to a 13-month low of NT$1.97 billion. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 9.6% on month and about 2% on year.

UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

UMC

VIS

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jan-17

12,652

5.4%

1,971

(2%)

Dec-16

12,558

17.7%

2,180

21.1%

Nov-16

12,915

16.2%

2,166

21.4%

Oct-16

12,833

6.4%

2,251

18.6%

Sep-16

12,735

22.2%

2,146

21.4%

Aug-16

12,933

6.1%

2,234

31.9%

Jul-16

12,495

(1.6%)

2,175

18.6%

Jun-16

13,527

12.2%

2,108

8.9%

May-16

12,705

(1.8%)

2,209

7.6%

Apr-16

10,764

(17.3%)

2,146

(0.5%)

Mar-16

12,919

1.6%

2,181

(5.3%)

Feb-16

9,478

(21.4%)

2,022

0.8%

Jan-16

12,007

(6.8%)

2,012

(3.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

