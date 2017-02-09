UMC January revenues rise, VIS fall to 13-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported revenue growth for January 2017, whereas fellow company Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a new low in 13 months.

UMC announced consolidated revenues of NT$12.65 billion (US$407.6 million) for January 2017, up 5.4% from a year ago and 0.8% sequentially.

UMC estimated previously the company would post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS disclosed consolidated revenues for January 2017 fell to a 13-month low of NT$1.97 billion. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 9.6% on month and about 2% on year.

UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month UMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jan-17 12,652 5.4% 1,971 (2%) Dec-16 12,558 17.7% 2,180 21.1% Nov-16 12,915 16.2% 2,166 21.4% Oct-16 12,833 6.4% 2,251 18.6% Sep-16 12,735 22.2% 2,146 21.4% Aug-16 12,933 6.1% 2,234 31.9% Jul-16 12,495 (1.6%) 2,175 18.6% Jun-16 13,527 12.2% 2,108 8.9% May-16 12,705 (1.8%) 2,209 7.6% Apr-16 10,764 (17.3%) 2,146 (0.5%) Mar-16 12,919 1.6% 2,181 (5.3%) Feb-16 9,478 (21.4%) 2,022 0.8% Jan-16 12,007 (6.8%) 2,012 (3.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017