UMC January revenues rise, VIS fall to 13-month low

Pure-play wafer foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported revenue growth for January 2017, whereas fellow company Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a new low in 13 months.
UMC announced consolidated revenues of NT$12.65 billion (US$407.6 million) for January 2017, up 5.4% from a year ago and 0.8% sequentially.
UMC estimated previously the company would post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.
Specialty IC foundry VIS disclosed consolidated revenues for January 2017 fell to a 13-month low of NT$1.97 billion. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 9.6% on month and about 2% on year.
UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
UMC
VIS
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jan-17
|
12,652
|
5.4%
|
1,971
|
(2%)
|
Dec-16
|
12,558
|
17.7%
|
2,180
|
21.1%
|
Nov-16
|
12,915
|
16.2%
|
2,166
|
21.4%
|
Oct-16
|
12,833
|
6.4%
|
2,251
|
18.6%
|
Sep-16
|
12,735
|
22.2%
|
2,146
|
21.4%
|
Aug-16
|
12,933
|
6.1%
|
2,234
|
31.9%
|
Jul-16
|
12,495
|
(1.6%)
|
2,175
|
18.6%
|
Jun-16
|
13,527
|
12.2%
|
2,108
|
8.9%
|
May-16
|
12,705
|
(1.8%)
|
2,209
|
7.6%
|
Apr-16
|
10,764
|
(17.3%)
|
2,146
|
(0.5%)
|
Mar-16
|
12,919
|
1.6%
|
2,181
|
(5.3%)
|
Feb-16
|
9,478
|
(21.4%)
|
2,022
|
0.8%
|
Jan-16
|
12,007
|
(6.8%)
|
2,012
|
(3.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017