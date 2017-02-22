Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Silicon Valley-based foundry Noel Technologies expands production by 25%
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Noel Technologies, a specialty semiconductor foundry based in Silicon Valley, has expanded its wafer-fabrication facility by adding square footage and installing additional equipment that boost its production capacity by 25%, according to the company.

With additions including an i-line lithography system with 0.35-micron resolution, a top-down CD scanning electron microscope (SEM) and more plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) tools, Noel Technologies has increased its range of foundry services for customers in the semiconductor, MEMS, bio-medical device, sensor and LED markets.

"We perform many wafer-fabrication services integral to the development of the newest micro- and nanoelectronic products," said Leon Pearce, founder and CTO of Noel Technologies. "As a manufacturing partner located right in Silicon Valley, we offer chip designers a local foundry solution to shorten their R&D cycles and reduce their time to production."

The company said all front-end wafer processing is performed in-house under the supervision of the company's experienced process engineering team, eliminating the need for customers to coordinate work flows among multiple suppliers.

In fabricating a wide variety of devices, Noel Technologies routinely deposits thin-film dielectrics for three main purposes: As passivation layers to insulate or isolate active areas, as hermetic layers between active areas to improve long-term reliability and, in the case of dielectrics such as low-pressure CVD nitride, to provide electrical components such as a breakdown voltage layers for power devices.

Noel Technologies also deposits thin-film metals to create an array of sheet resistance values, which designers can use in tuning the electrical characteristics of each device design. In addition, the company's lithography and etching services enable precise control of devices' topographies.

While large foundries provide fabrication services using standard CMOS processes, Noel Technologies specializes in helping chip designers that work with advanced non-CMOS materials and non-standard process flows. The company added it has decades of experience and proven capabilities in developing novel process flows involving III-V compound materials, gold, silver, transparent conductive oxides and emerging materials.

