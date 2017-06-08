DOCSIS module maker Hitron reports strong sales for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Cable CPE and DOCSIS module maker Hitron Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$832 million (US$27.65 million) for May, up 21.4% on month and 36.6% on year.

For the first five months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$3.517 billion, increasing 4.1% from a year earlier.

The company has been fulfilling orders for its DOCSIS 3.1 Wi-Fi gateway products from a number of clients in North America since December 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

In terms of shipment volume, Hitron is currently the global top-2 vendor in the DOCSIS 3.1 gateway segment, said the report.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.55 to finish at NT$22.75 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the June 7 session.