China LED lighting makers to hike prices due to rising costs

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

In response to increased material costs for aluminum substrates, copper foil, plastic and paper boxes for product transportation, China-based LED lamp and light bulb/tube makers will hike quotes by 5-15% and 8-15% respectively, according to industry sources.

Material costs have drastically risen since the end of 2016 and may further rise 10%, the sources said. To cope with the hikes, MLS, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider and LED lighting maker, will invest CNY3 billion (US$436 million) to set up capacity to produce CCLs (copper-clad laminates) mainly for own use.

China-based makers of fine pixel pitch LED displays are also likely to hike prices, the sources noted.