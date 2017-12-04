Changelight orders MOCVD sets from Aixtron

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 December 2017]

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Xiamen Changelight has placed an order with Germany-based Aixtron SE for several sets of AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD equipment for producing GaAs epitaxial wafers used to make AlGaInP red- and yellow-light LEDs, according to the company.

Each MOCVD set has two multi-wafer AIX 2800G4-TM reactive process modules with a 15x4 inch substrate holder. Supported by an automation module, the two reactive process modules can undertake volume production at efficient chemical reaction and high yield rates.

While demand for red- and yellow-light LEDs is smaller than that for blue- and green-light LED chips, the former have higher gross margins, Changelight noted.

Its production capacity expansion may challenge Taiwan-based Epistar in the red- and yellow-light LED segment, push down prices for such LED chips.

Changelight in May 2017 announced plans to expand annual production capacity by 134 billion LED chips through adding up to 20 MOCVD sets. In addition to MOCVD sets to be procured from Aixtron, Changelight will invest CNY5 billion (US$754 million) to build a factory with monthly production capacity of 1.2 million 2-inch epitaxial wafers used to make blue and green LEDs in Nanchang, China.