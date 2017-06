Mitac issues dividends of NT$2.50 in cash for 2016

MOPS, June 13; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Mitac International has announced plans to distribute dividends of NT$2.50 (US$0.08) in cash for 2016, with the total amount to reach NT$2.02 billion.

Mitac had consolidated revenues of NT$48.34 billion for 2016, slightly lower than those in 2015, but gross margins were up on year, while EPS reached NT$3.44, higher than 2015's NT$2.23.