Magellan, Samsung America to partner on ELD products

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Magellan, the GPS brand subsidiary of Mitac International Magellan, has announced cooperation with Samsung Electronics America to supply enterprise-level electronics logging devices (ELDs) that are able to track hours of service for trucks in North America.

The US government has demanded all trucks be equipped with an ELD prior to December 2017 in order to track drivers' working hours.

Samsung's mobile products including Galaxy E and Galaxy A tablets and Galaxy S7 smartphone can all be equipped with Magellan's solutions and customers can also customize the system to meet their needs. The products will be distributed by channel distributor Synnex and the solutions will be released at the end of the second quarter.

Magellan ELD

Photo: Company