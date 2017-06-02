Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
Computex 2017: Mitac shows new servers with upcoming Intel processors
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Mitac International's server brand subsidiary Tyan has showcased a new-generation of high-performance, cloud and storage server platforms at Computex 2017. The new server product line will utilize Intel's upcoming next-generation Xeon processors and will target markets including datacenter, virtualized computing platforms, enterprise and embedded systems.

The company's FT77D-B7109 is a 4U GPU server adopting the dual PCIe root complex system. The server features two CPU sockets and eight Intel Xeon Phi X200-series processors (Knights Landing) for high-volume parallel calculations.

The FT48T-B7105 workstation is able to support up to five Intel Xeon Phi processors and also features several different sets of I/O ports for applications including digital content, CGI and CAD creation.

The GA88-B5631 is a 1U GPU server with one Xeon processor socket and support up to four Intel Xeon Phi processors for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

